SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a recent burglary. Officials say it happened at the Ace Hardware in Harrisburg.

Photos of suspect in crime at Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office photos.

Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.