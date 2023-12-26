SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Commission voted to ask the courts to require the state to use the county’s planning and zoning process as the state plans for a new men’s prison in the county.

The county commission voted 3-1 at Tuesday’s meeting file an amicus brief with the Second Judicial Circuit Court supporting the plaintiff landowner’s legal position in the case NOPE-Lincoln County Inc. v. the State of South Dakota.

Commissioner Joel Arends said the county and NOPE want the court to require the state follow the local process “as opposed to being able to bigfoot the county.”

County officials were critical of the state’s process citing a lack of information about the plan. Several said filing the brief and court action would be a potential way to get more information.

Commissioner Mike Poppens said the county isn’t saying the prison should not be built but that the county needs the chance to determine if the prison fits the county’s comprehensive plan and meets other zoning or conditional-use permit (CUP) requirements.

Poppens and commissioners James Jibben and Arends voted in favor of the amicus brief. Commissioner Tiffany Landeen voted against it, citing that support for the brief could potentially disqualify the county from deciding on any possible CUP from the state. The county must remain neutral, Lundeen said.

“Arguably, we put ourselves in conflict if it goes to a CUP,” Landeen said.

Arends said he’d be reserving comment on the state’s selected site in order to prevent any disqualification designation by the state. That way, conflict of interest is avoided, he said.

State’s attorney Tom Wollman said it was possible to write an amicus brief in support of the NOPE case but still remain neutral. However, the county would not be entitled to any discovery of information caused by a court ruling, Wollman said. Only NOPE would receive discovery information, he said.

Arends said if the county didn’t file the amicus brief, it would forfeit any possibility of getting information from the state. It’s an opportunity for the state to be compelled to provide the county with information, he said, but, the judge may not be open to that.

Commissioner Jim Schmidt was unable to participate in the vote as he left the meeting for a personal matter.

Schmidt questioned if the support would change the process in the long run. Part of the issue is the element of not wanting a prison in an individuals backyard, he said.

Does the county want the state to subjugate itself to any county comprehensive plan or CUP process, Schmidt said, whether that is Lincoln County, Union or Turner County.

“I believe the state should not be immune from abiding by (local) zoning laws,” Poppens said.

At least five people spoke in favor of the commissioners filing an amicus brief.