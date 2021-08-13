Less emphasis on marijuana arrests at Sturgis rally

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — The landscape appears to be changing when it comes to marijuana possession at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin says his deputies are generally looking past enforcing possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Through the first five days of the rally, which began on August 6, Sturgis police officers have made 15 arrests for possession of marijuana or drug paraphernalia. That compares to 61 arrests through the same period in 2020.

State voters overwhelmingly approved separate measures legalizing both medical and recreational marijuana in last November’s general election.

Gov. Kristi Noem is challenging the constitutionality of legalizing recreational marijuana.