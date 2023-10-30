(NEXSTAR) — While roughly 35,000 people moved into South Dakota last year, another 28,800 decided to leave the state, according to new Census data released this month.

The majority of those who left didn’t move far, though. An estimated 3,700 moved to our eastward neighbor, Minnesota. Another 2,300 moved to Iowa, the state that received the fourth-most former South Dakotans in 2022.

With the exception of Montana, all of South Dakota’s neighbors received at least 1,000 residents from the state: 1,382 opted for Wyoming, 1,686 for Nebraska, and 1,433 for North Dakota. Only an estimated 440 moved to Montana.

Others opted for warmer destinations. Roughly 2,800 moved to Arizona while 2,700 opted for Florida. However, the Census reported no residents moved to Hawaii.

The least likely destinations for South Dakotans moving out, according to Census estimates, were Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia.

The new data comes the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey. The survey happens more frequently than the official Census and gives people a better idea of changes happening in their community year to year.

Despite the population loss, estimates show South Dakota could reach a population of 1 million as early as 2030 (we’re at 909,824 as of July 2022, according to the U.S. Census).