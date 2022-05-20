SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The owner of a Sioux Falls business says a simple mistake by an employee damaged lawns all over the city and surrounding communities.

Hundreds of lawns are brown on the west side of Sioux Falls right now.

Tate Eining has owned Kut and Kill lawn care for 10 years.

“This 100% an accident anyone could have done this unfortunately the goal is to learn from it moving forward,” said Tate Eining.

Eining says an experienced employee accidentally applied the wrong chemical creating a chemical burn on the lawns.

302 lawns were impacted. He is working with his insurance company to find the best way forward.

Some lawns will survive, and for those that won’t, some will be replaced with sod, others will be reseeded and others hydro-seeded. As for the employee responsible for the mix-up, Eining says it’s tough.

“It’s probably been harder on him than it has on myself. You know we just keep preaching, accidents happen. He’s been in the game for 25 years it was purely an accident and I feel terrible for him just as I do for all of our customers,” said Eining.

Eining says when they get the go-ahead they will begin replacing or repairing lawns impacted by the chemical burn.

“I just want people to know that we are working on this around the clock and it just takes time unfortunately the minute we know we are going to be sending messages out to everyone, every way we can, so we can get going on these,” said Eining.

Eining says he will get further guidance from his insurance company, which could come as soon as Friday.