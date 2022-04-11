PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — On Tuesday, South Dakota lawmakers will decide whether the conduct of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, surrounding the death of Joe Boever, involved impeachable offenses.

The deadly crash and possible impeachment involving Jason Ravnsborg have made headlines in South Dakota and nationally for more than a year.

Back on September 12th, 2020 Ravnsborg was driving home from a political function in Redfield when he struck and killed Joe Boever who was walking along the shoulder of Highway 14 with a flashlight.

Ravnsborg called 911 and told the dispatcher he hit something.

It wasn’t until the next day that Ravnsborg returned to the area and discovered Boever’s body alongside the road.

In February of 2021, five months after the crash, the Hyde County Deputy State’s Attorney announced three misdemeanor charges against Ravnsborg, all related to his driving, but not Boever’s death.

It was shortly after that, the calls began for Ravnsborg to resign or be impeached, even the governor said he was unfit to hold office.

In January of this year, the state legislature took up the matter.

The House Select Committee on Investigation held three days of hearings and heard testimony from investigators and prosecutors.

Last week, the House Select Committee voted 6 to 2 to “not” recommend the impeachment of Jason Ravnsborg.

But just this past week, the Department of Public Safety gave a detailed and lengthy briefing to some lawmakers on their investigation and findings, where they said again Ravnsborg was distracted the night he hit and killed Joe Boever.

Even though investigators say they were prepared to show the House Select Committee members that same presentation, they were denied that opportunity.

So now, it’ll be up to the full House to decide on Tuesday if Ravnsborg’s actions are impeachable offenses.