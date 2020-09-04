Lawmakers set dates for public input on coronavirus relief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Legislature has announced dates for the public to weigh in on how federal coronavirus relief funds should be used.

The state has received $1.25 billion in coronavirus relief funds from Congress and has yet to spend most of it.

Five committees of lawmakers will meet throughout September to hear from people, businesses and organizations on how the money could be used.

The public input sessions set the groundwork for a special session this year. But lawmakers cannot convene a special session unless the governor calls it or they have a two-thirds vote in favor from both the House and Senate.