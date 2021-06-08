Law enforcement surround a semi on I-29 south of Beresford

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law enforcement surrounded a semi along Interstate 29 about 12 miles south of Beresford Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses tell us the incident is near mile marker 36, in the southbound lanes. Other drivers are able to pass the scene using the left lane.

We’ve been told the investigation is being lead by the Union County Sheriff’s office along with the Department of Criminal Investigation.

KELOLAND News reporter Dan Santella is on the scene; we’ll update this story as new information is released.

