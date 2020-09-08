Late summer storm bringing snow to the Black Hills

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — A late summer storm has produced winter-like conditions in parts of South Dakota and Wyoming.
Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches were forecast for higher elevations in the Black Hills.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of the Black Hills until noon Tuesday. That includes Lead, Deadwood, Galena, and Mount Rushmore.
The warning also extends into the Black Hills in Wyoming with freezing drizzle expected Tuesday along the Interstate 80 corridor between Laramie and Cheyenne.
Heavy snow should taper off Tuesday morning with the best chances for substantial accumulation above 4,500 feet in the Black Hills.