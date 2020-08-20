Last South Dakota inmate who escaped after virus struck prison arrested

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The last of nine female inmates who escaped from the Pierre Community Work Center after a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the facility has been arrested.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Wednesday that 25-year-old Philomene Boneshirt was arrested in Sioux Falls on Tuesday.

She was one of nine inmates who walked away from the minimum-security facility on March 23, the same day the state Department of Corrections reported its first COVID-19 case at the women’s prison.

That case was the first and so far only case in a South Dakota prison.

Latest Stories