PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The last of nine female inmates who escaped from the Pierre Community Work Center after a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the facility has been arrested.
The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Wednesday that 25-year-old Philomene Boneshirt was arrested in Sioux Falls on Tuesday.
She was one of nine inmates who walked away from the minimum-security facility on March 23, the same day the state Department of Corrections reported its first COVID-19 case at the women’s prison.
That case was the first and so far only case in a South Dakota prison.
Latest Stories
- Weekly Camping Forecast: August 19, 2020
- Iowa prison stops taking inmates after spike in virus cases
- Last South Dakota inmate who escaped after virus struck prison arrested
- Florida’s primary results show new Trump-mentum in battleground state, but will it last until November?
- Sioux City Community School District implements COVID-19 protocols