SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about the largest fentanyl bust in South Dakota history.

Two people are charged in the case: Berta Gonzales and Edwin Salinas.

According to a factual basis statement signed by Gonzales, they were bringing the drugs from California to Minnesota, but they didn’t make it to their destination.

On November 26th, authorities stopped them in Roberts County and searched their car. Inside, the court document says they found more than three pounds of powder and more than 53,000 pills – all containing fentanyl.

According to a signed plea agreement, Gonzales plans to plead guilty to being part of a conspiracy to deal drugs. She’ll face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Salinas is scheduled to go on trial next month.