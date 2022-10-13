SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police responded to a false alarm at Lincoln High School Thursday morning.

The initial response was for a reported active shooter at the school; police tell KELOLAND News the call for help was a hoax.

At one point before 9 a.m., multiple police vehicles could be seen at the high school.

Sioux Falls school officials describe the incident as “swatting.”

The FBI and Seattle Police describe swatting as creating a hoax 911 call that may often involve a false report of gunfire and violence. According to both it can involve making the false report to direct people to particular person’s home.

On social media, police said there was an immediate response by officers, sheriff’s deputies and federal agents following a call of an active shooter at Lincoln. The department says there was no shooter and no threat to any students or staff; it also says multiple schools across the state have received similar calls.

Brooking Police said Thursday that there was a “hoax active shooter call” at about 8:44 a.m. today at Brookings High School. The police said in its email that there have been “several reports of similar hoax calls in South Dakota communities today.”

As of 9:30 a.m., parents of Lincoln students were notified about what had happened.

Principal Laura Raeder says Lincoln was the latest to be targeted in a “swatting attempt.” The school resource officer in the building immediately began investigating when the police received the call about an active shooter. Students were asked to shelter-in-place, so no one was allowed in or our of the school for a time. More than a dozen police officers responded to the threat. While they didn’t find any evidence of an emergency, officers did walk the entire building to confirm there was no threat.

Read the email message below:

“Good Morning Lincoln High School Families. This is Dr. Raeder calling with information regarding a situation that required a heavy police presence in our building this morning. Unfortunately, our school is the latest to be targeted in a nation-wide “swatting” attempt. By definition from the FBI, swatting is when someone reports a fake emergency to authorities in hopes of drawing a heavy police response. Often, these calls are not coming from local numbers. Here are the details I can share with you. Police received a phone call reporting an active shooter situation at Lincoln High School. The School Resource Officer was in the building and immediately began to investigate, but found no evidence of any disruption. Students were asked to shelter-in-place, which means that no one was allowed in or out of Lincoln. Within minutes, more than a dozen officers responded. They found no evidence of an emergency, but out of an abundance of caution, walked the entire building to make certain there was no threat. Police have now left the building and the school day is continuing. These swatting attempts are happening across the country and are meant to tie up law enforcement resources – investigating a fake emergency. Please know we will always make student and staff safety our highest priority. Thank you for your partnership to keep our students safe.” Laura Raeder

The Sioux Falls School District notified all parents in the district about the situation. In that email, Superintendent Jane Stavem and the district safety coordinator outlined what happened in the minutes after the swatting call was received. Read the full message below:

A Message from Dr. Jane Stavem, Superintendent and Dave Osterquist, SFSD Safety Coordinator

“SFSD Families – We wanted you to be aware of a situation that required a heavy police presence at Lincoln High School this morning. Lincoln is the latest school to be targeted in a nation-wide “swatting” attempt. By definition from the FBI, swatting is when someone reports a fake emergency to authorities in hopes of drawing a heavy police response. Often, these calls are not coming from local numbers.

Here are the details:

Police received a phone call reporting an active shooter situation at Lincoln High School.

The SRO was in the building and immediately began to investigate, but found no evidence of any disruption.

Students were asked to shelter-in-place, which means all exterior doors are secured and no one is allowed in or out of the building.

Within minutes, more than a dozen officers responded.

They found no evidence of an emergency, but out of an abundance of caution, walked the entire building to make certain there was no threat.

Police have now left the building and the school day is continuing.

These swatting attempts are happening across the country and are meant to tie up law enforcement resources. Please that our proactive partnerships with Sioux Falls Police and the training we require for school leaders was actively put to work today. I’m happy to report that it all worked as intended.

Please know we will always make student and staff safety our highest priority. Thank you for your partnership in this important work.”