HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews are responding to a fire burning north of Harrisburg as of 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Flames could be seen from our KELOLAND Live Cam in town. We’re told traffic is impacted along Minnesota Avenue in the area as well. Southbound traffic is blocked at 271st Street as of 4:30 p.m. CT.









Courtesy Paula Spaniol

Courtesy Paula Spaniol

Courtesy Paula Spaniol

Courtesy Paula Spaniol

Courtesy Paula Spaniol

Courtesy Paula Spaniol







Harrisburg at 3:46 p.m. CT

Thick, dark smoke is filling the air around the fire as well.

The fire call came in at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman. Three businesses are located in the one building that caught fire. Timmerman says there are no injuries he is aware of.

Photos from witnesses show a building destroyed by fire along SD115, on the edge of Harrisburg. KELOLAND News crews on the scene confirm flames are still visible as of 4:30 p.m. CT.

This is a developing story; look for updates in this post and on KELOLAND News as new information is confirmed.