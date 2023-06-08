CLARK, S.D. (KELO) – A landspout was spotted near Clark Wednesday afternoon.

The Clark Police Department posted photos of the landspout in the area. Authorities say the sirens sounded for a possible tornado near the city in the northeast part of the state.

Emergency personnel tracked the landspout as it moved away from the city.

KELOLAND Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec said the landspouts look scarier than they actually are. He compared them to “dust devils on steroids.”

“They’re not organized and they don’t have the upper level winds that would strengthen into a tornado,” Trobec said.

Trobec said there’s been a lot of reports of landspouts in northeastern South Dakota.