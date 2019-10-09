Lana Del Rey coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Lana Del Rey announces the next leg of her ‘Norman Rockwell Tour,’ including a date in Sioux Falls.

The third leg, which will have 11 shows, will go across the U.S. following the sellout of her original dates.

Her sixth studio album, with the same name as the tour, was released in August.

The stop in Sioux Falls is at the District on November 6. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com

Latest Stories