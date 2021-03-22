Lakota Mount Rushmore protester says charges being dropped

by: , STEPHEN GROVES

Fireworks burst at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Lakota activist who was arrested while leading a protest before former president Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore last year says he has negotiated with prosecutors to drop charges against him.

The charges carried a punishment of nearly 17 years in prison.

Nick Tilsen, the president of an Indigenous advocacy organization, tells The Associated Press that he will participate in a prison diversion program in exchange for all but one charge against him being dropped.

He cast the deal as a victory for Indigenous organizers who have been calling for land that once belonged to tribes to be returned to tribal control.

