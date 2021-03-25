Lakota activist: Mount Rushmore key in move to regain land

FILE – In this June 12, 2019 file photo, Lakota activist Nick Tilsen speaks with the procession protesting against the Keystone XL pipeline outside the Andrew W. Bogue Federal Courthouse in Rapid City, S.D. When former President Donald Trump visited Mount Rushmore last year for a fireworks display, Tilsen saw an opportunity to advance the Land Back Movement, an effort to return to Native American tribes control of land they once held. Instead, he was among several protesters arrested and found himself facing several felonies. (Adam Fondren/Rapid City Journal via AP File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — When then-President Donald Trump visited Mount Rushmore last year for a fireworks display, Lakota activist Nick Tilsen saw an opportunity to advance the Land Back Movement.

The movement seeks to return to Native Americans’ control of land they once held.

Tilsen told The Associated Press in an interview this week that he has a vision for Mount Rushmore to be placed under tribal control and used as a tool for teaching tribal history.

But those plans put him in direct conflict with top Republicans in the state like Gov. Kristi Noem, who said it should be preserved in perpetuity as a celebration of America.