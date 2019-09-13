Lake Hanson spillway breaks, sending water to James River

All the water from the lake floods a basin before entering the James River.

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) — The auxiliary spillway at Lake Hanson has been compromised just before noon on Thursday.

Lake Hanson is a small lake, located south of Alexandria in Hanson County. The lake is draining to the southwest, where no homes or structures are in danger. Residents in the area said the lake is expected to be drained within a few hours, however.

This has happened at the lake before. In 2007, the same spot was compromised. All the water from the lake floods a basin before entering the James River.

This is the second spillway failure in the area related to Thursday’s widespread flooding. Earlier, a spillway at Lake Platte was washed out because of flooding.