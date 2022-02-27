SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lady A will perform at the South Dakota State Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Presales begin on June 6 for those eligible for the Friends of the Fair VIP table presale, followed by backrest holders and Friends of the Fair ticket presales. General public ticket sales will begin June 21.

Lady A is known for its song “Need You Now” as well as “Love Don’t Live Here”, “Lookin’ for a Good Time”, “I Run to You”, “American Honey”, and “Downtown.”

The state fair in Huron runs from Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5.