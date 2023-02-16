HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Lady A will be back at the South Dakota State fair this year.

The country group will take the stage on Sunday, September 3, the South Dakota State Fair announced Thursday.

Lady A is known for their song “Need You Now” as well as “Love Don’t Live Here,” “Lookin’ for a Good Time,” “I Run to You,” “American Honey,” and “Downtown.”

Presales for the concert will begin on June 5, and general public ticket sales will start on June 20.

The SD State Fair will run from Thursday, August 31, through Monday, September 4.