Kristi Noem denounces ‘rumors’ in statement on her Governor Twitter account

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The day after a conservative online publication accused South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem of having an affair with adviser Corey Lewandowski, the Governor cited “rumors” as “total garbage and a disgusting lie” in a Twitter post.

The “American Greatness” piece that said Noem was having an affair cited multiple unnamed sources.

Noem used her Governor Noem Twitter account to denounce what she called “rumors” on Wednesday afternoon.

“These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help. I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work,” Noem said on Twitter.

“Multiple sources have informed American Greatness that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is having an extramarital affair with adviser Corey Lewandowski, who previously served as a campaign manager for Donald Trump. The alleged fling reportedly has continued for months, sources say,” the publication said on Sept. 28. The piece was written by Pedro Gonzalez.

American Greatness says on its website that it aims to be the leading voice of the next generation of American Conservatism.