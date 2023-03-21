SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court is going to be hearing several cases this week in Brookings, including one that involves Hollywood actor Kevin Costner.

In the early 1990s, Kevin Costner bought property in Deadwood where he planned to open a casino and resort called The Dunbar named after his character in the movie ‘Dances with Wolves.’

At that time he commissioned Peggy Detmers to sculpt bronze figures of buffalo and Lakota hunters on horseback for display at the resort.

But the Dunbar was never built and Detmers claims Costner broke their agreement when he placed the sculptures at Tatanka, a tourist attraction in the same location.

Another case justices will be hearing surrounds the Domino’s Pizza delivery man who was shot and killed back on February of 2020.

Two men, Raymond Banks and Jahennessy Bryant, both plead guilty to manslaughter charges.

But they offered conflicting stories regarding their respective roles in the crime. Banks was sentenced to 60 years and Bryant was given 25.

Both are pointing at each other as the trigger man, but Banks, who got the lengthier sentence, wants the court to see results from a polygraph test, that was never allowed in court, that shows he didn’t pull the trigger.

And justices will make a ruling on whether or not search warrants against philanthropist T. Denny Sanford should be made public now that the state has ended its investigation into child pornography.

Sanford was never charged, but his attorney wants the court’s documents to remain sealed.

Another case we’ll be following is one involving a woman who ran a bed and breakfast in Custer. Darcy Bracken applied for COVID-19 funds from the CARES Act and received over $14,000, but later the labor department reviewed her case and says she didn’t qualify for the money.

We’ll have a camera in the courtroom Wednesday and Thursday, so you’ll be able to listen in on the arguments live on our website.