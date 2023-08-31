PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — With students returning to classrooms, the South Dakota Department of Education is letting families know that their children might qualify for free or reduced-price meals at their schools.

Eligibility depends on a family’s household income. To see whether your household qualifies, look at this link. You then can directly contact your local school to apply.

Among the federally funded options are school nutrition programs, such as lunch, breakfast and milk, and child and adult care programs.

Check the list above to see the free and reduced-price nutrition options your school has to offer.