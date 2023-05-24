SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs announced that June will be Posttraumatic Stress Injury Awareness Month.

That kind of injury can lead to feelings of irritability, anxiety and depression. The Vet Center’s director hopes Governor Noem’s efforts will bring attention to PTSD and encourage veterans to seek out the help they need.

“There are services available. There are really great services that can sometimes completely alleviate the symptoms, for others, manage them so that they are more effective and can be really engaged in connection with others in the community,” said Vet Center director Karen Cordie.

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health services, call 211 to reach South Dakota’s Helpline Center.