July 9: South Dakota confirms 94 more cases of COVID-19, 3 new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 94 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,336 on Thursday.
Health officials reported three new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 101.
Yankton County announced its first COVID-19 -related death.
There are 904 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.
The state’s health department said 6,331 people have recovered from the virus.
DOH reported a total of 718 hospitalizations and 61 of them are currently hospitalized.
Out of the 87,310 tests performed, 79,974 came back negative.
See the full list of Siouxland counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.
- Lincoln: 381 confirmed, 337 recovered, 4,808 negative tests, 1 death
- Union: 140 confirmed, 122 recovered, 1,480 negative tests, 1 death
- Clay: 92 confirmed, 77 recovered, 1,025 negative tests
- Yankton: 83 confirmed, 72 recovered, 2,499 negative tests, 1 death
- Turner: 28 confirmed, 24 recovered, 732 negative tests
- Hutchinson: 15 confirmed, 12 recovered, 739 negative tests
- Bon Homme: 13 confirmed, 12 recovered, 616 negative tests
For more information on COVID-19 in South Dakota, visit the DOH’s coronavirus website.
