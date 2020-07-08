July 8: South Dakota confirms 79 additional cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 79 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,242 on Wednesday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 98.

There are 864 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 6,280 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 709 hospitalizations and 54 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 86,226 tests performed, 78,984 came back negative.

See the full list of Siouxland counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.

  • Lincoln: 376 confirmed, 335 recovered, 4,755 negative tests, 1 death
  • Union: 138 confirmed, 121 recovered, 1,471 negative tests, 1 death
  • Clay: 90 confirmed, 76 recovered, 1,011 negative tests
  • Yankton: 82 confirmed, 72 recovered, 2,465 negative tests
  • Turner: 27 confirmed, 24 recovered, 720 negative tests
  • Hutchinson: 15 confirmed, 12 recovered, 727 negative tests
  • Bon Homme: 12 confirmed, 12 recovered, 612 negative tests

For more information on COVID-19 in South Dakota, visit the DOH’s coronavirus website.

