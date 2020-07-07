July 7: South Dakota confirms 58 more cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 58 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,163 on Tuesday.
Health officials reported one new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 98.
There are 875 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.
The state’s health department said 6,190 people have recovered from the virus.
DOH reported a total of 699 hospitalizations and 64 of them are currently hospitalized.
Out of the 85,365 tests performed, 78,202 of them came back negative.
See the full list of Siouxland counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.
- Lincoln: 371 confirmed, 331 recovered, 4,699 negative tests, 1 death
- Union: 137 confirmed, 118 recovered, 1,452 negative tests, 1 death
- Clay: 90 confirmed, 76 recovered, 1,003 negative tests
- Yankton: 82 confirmed, 72 recovered, 2,454 negative tests
- Turner: 27 confirmed, 23 recovered, 712 negative tests
- Hutchinson: 15 confirmed, 12 recovered, 722 negative tests
- Bon Homme: 12 confirmed, 12 recovered, 611 negative tests
For more information on COVID-19 in South Dakota, visit the DOH’s coronavirus website.
