July 6: South Dakota confirms 42 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 42 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,105 on Monday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 97.

There are 945 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 6,063 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 692 hospitalizations and 59 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 84,303 tests performed, 77,198, or 92%, of them came back negative.

See the full list of Siouxland counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.

Lincoln: 366 confirmed, 322 recovered, 4,598 negative tests, 1 death

Union: 137 confirmed, 115 recovered, 1,405 negative tests, 1 death

Clay: 89 confirmed, 75 recovered, 975 negative tests

Yankton: 82 confirmed, 71 recovered, 2,432 negative tests

Turner: 27 confirmed, 23 recovered, 699 negative tests

Hutchinson: 15 confirmed, 10 recovered, 720 negative tests

Bon Homme: 12 confirmed, 11 recovered, 605 negative tests

For more information on COVID-19 in South Dakota, visit the DOH’s coronavirus website.

