July 5: SD COVID-19 cases increase, no new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 35 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,063 on Saturday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 97.

There are 903 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 6,063 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 691 hospitalizations and 59 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 84,003 tests performed, 76,940 came back negative.

For the full list of case numbers in South Dakota counties, see below.

