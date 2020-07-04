JULY 4: South Dakota COVID-19 cases rise

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 50 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,028 on Saturday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 97.

There are 869 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 6,062 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 689 hospitalizations and 54 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 83,830 tests performed, 76,802 came back negative.

For the full list of case numbers in South Dakota counties, see below.

Latest Stories