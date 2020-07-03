July 3: South Dakota confirms 85 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 85 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,978 on Friday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 97.

There are 832 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 6,049 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 687 hospitalizations and 64 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 82,993 tests performed, 76,015 came back negative.

For the full list of Siouxland counties in South Dakota, see below.

Lincoln: 357 confirmed, 322 recovered, 4,544 negative tests

Union: 132 confirmed, 115 recovered, 1,388 negative tests

Clay: 87 confirmed, 75 recovered, 962 negative tests

Yankton: 79 confirmed, 71 recovered, 2,398 negative tests

Turner: 25 confirmed, 23 recovered, 693 negative tests

Hutchinson: 13 confirmed, 10 recovered, 703 negative tests

Bon Homme: 11 confirmed, 11 recovered, 597 negative tests

