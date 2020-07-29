July 29: 149 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 149 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Officials said the Wednesday update includes cases reported to the Department between Monday at 1 p.m. and Tuesday at 7 p.m. due to a delay in the daily data extraction.

The new cases brings the state’s total to 8,641 on Wednesday.

Health officials reported six new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 129.

There are 903 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 7,609 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 810 hospitalizations and 46 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of tests performed, 101,073 came back negative.