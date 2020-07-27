July 27: 49 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 917 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 49 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,444 on Monday.

There are 917 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

Health officials reported the total deaths in the state is now at 123.

The state’s health department said 7,404 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 806 hospitalizations and 47 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the tests performed, 98,531 tested negative.