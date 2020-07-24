July 24: 57 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 817 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 57 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,200 on Friday.

Health officials reported one new virus-related death, meaning the total deaths is now at 122.

There are 817 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 7,261 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 796 hospitalizations and 45 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the tests performed, 95,2590 came back negative.