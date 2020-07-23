July 23: South Dakota reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, 808 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 66 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,143 on Thursday.

Health officials reported two new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 121.

There are 808 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 7,214 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 792 hospitalizations and 50 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the all the tests performed, 94,393 came back negative.

See the full list of counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.