July 22: South Dakota reports 799 active COVID-19 cases with 58 new cases, 1 death

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 58 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,077 Wednesday.

Health officials reported 1 new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 119.

There are 799 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 7,159 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 790 hospitalizations and 56 of them are currently hospitalized.

There have been 92,981 negative tests.

See the full list of counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.