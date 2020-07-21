July 21: South Dakota confirms 76 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 76 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,019 on Tuesday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 118.

There are 820 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 7,081 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 776 hospitalizations and 62 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 99,845 tests performed, 91,826, or 92% of them, came back negative.

See the full list of Siouxland counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.

Lincoln: 422 confirmed, 390 recovered, 5,424 negative tests, 1 death (+4 positive cases, +11 recoveries)

Union: 166 confirmed, 144 recovered, 1,655 negative tests, 2 deaths (+2 positive cases, +4 recoveries)

Clay: 99 confirmed, 88 recovered, 1,127 negative tests (+2 positive cases)

Yankton: 91 confirmed, 82 recovered, 2,717 negative tests, 2 deaths (+2 recoveries)

Turner: 33 confirmed, 25 recovered, 781 negative tests

Hutchinson: 21 confirmed, 16 recovered, 798 negative tests (+1 recovery)

Bon Homme: 13 confirmed, 13 recovered, 665 negative tests

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit the DOH’s coronavirus website.