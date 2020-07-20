July 20: South Dakota confirms 37 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 37 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, brings the state’s total to 7,943.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, which means the death toll remains at 118.

DOH said that 6,996 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

South Dakota has 829 active cases of COVID-19.

Health officials mention there are a total of 774 hospitalizations, 65 of them are currently hospitalized.

DOH said out of the 98,654 tests performed, 90,711 of them, or 92%, came back negative.

For the full list of Siouxland counties in South Dakota, see below.

  • Lincoln: 418 confirmed, 379 recovered, 5,351 negative tests, 1 death
  • Union: 164 confirmed, 140 recovered, 1,648 negative tests, 2 deaths
  • Clay: 97 confirmed, 88 recovered, 1,119 negative tests
  • Yankton: 91 confirmed, 80 recovered, 2,704 negative tests, 2 deaths
  • Bon Homme: 13 confirmed, 13 recovered, 661 negative tests
  • Turner: 33 confirmed, 25 recovered, 771 negative tests
  • Hutchinson: 21 confirmed, 15 recovered, 793 negative tests

