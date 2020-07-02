JULY 2: South Dakota reports more than 60 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 65 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,893 on Thursday.

Health officials reported four new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 97.

There are 814 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 5,982 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 683 hospitalizations and 64 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 81,941 tests performed, 6,893 came back negative.

See the full list of counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.