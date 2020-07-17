July 17: Nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 95 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,789 on Friday.

Health officials reported 1 new virus-related death with the total deaths now at 116.

There are 865 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 6,808 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 763 hospitalizations with 61 currently hospitalized.

There have been a total of negative 88,184 tests results.

See the full list of counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.