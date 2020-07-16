July 16: South Dakota reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 42 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,694 on Thursday.

Health officials reported 4 new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 115.

There are 842 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 6,737 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 757 hospitalizations and 61 of them are currently hospitalized.

There have been 86,342 tests that came back negative.

See the full list of counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.