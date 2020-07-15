July 15: South Dakota confirms 80 more cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 80 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,652 on Wednesday.

Health officials reported two new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 111.

There are 878 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 6,663 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 752 hospitalizations and 59 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 93,543 tests performed, 85,891, or 92% of them, came back negative.

See the full list of Siouxland counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.

Lincoln: 400 confirmed, 354 recovered, 5,061 negative tests, 1 death

Union: 156 confirmed, 128 recovered, 1,562 negative tests, 1 death

Clay: 94 confirmed, 84 recovered, 1,072 negative tests

Yankton: 88 confirmed, 73 recovered, 2,595 negative tests, 2 deaths

Turner: 29 confirmed, 24 recovered, 749 negative tests

Hutchinson: 18 confirmed, 14 recovered, 762 negative tests

Bon Homme: 13 confirmed, 12 recovered, 629 negative tests

For more information on COVID-19 in South Dakota, visit the DOH’s coronavirus website.

