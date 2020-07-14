July 14: 48 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 48 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,572 on Tuesday.

Health officials reported that virus-related deaths remains steady at 109.

There are 864 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 6,599 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 744 hospitalizations and 62 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the tests performed, 84,592 came back negative.

See the full list of counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.