July 13: South Dakota confirms 25 more cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 25 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,524 on Monday.

Health officials reported two new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 109.

There are 872 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 6,543 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 742 hospitalizations and 63 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 91,378 tests performed, 83,854 came back negative.

See the full list of Siouxland counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.

Lincoln: 397 confirmed, 352 recovered, 5,013 negative tests, 1 death

Union: 151 confirmed, 127 recovered, 1,546 negative tests, 1 death

Clay: 93 confirmed, 83 recovered, 1,066 negative tests

Yankton: 85 confirmed, 73 recovered, 2,579 negative tests, 2 deaths

Turner: 29 confirmed, 24 recovered, 747 negative tests

Hutchinson: 17 confirmed, 14 recovered, 757 negative tests

Bon Homme: 14 confirmed, 12 recovered, 628 negative tests

For more information on COVID-19 in South Dakota, visit the DOH’s coronavirus website.

Latest Stories