July 12: South Dakota COVID-19 death toll increases by 12

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 45 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,499 on Saturday.

Health officials reported 12 virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll increases to 109.

There are 868 active cases of coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 6,522 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 738 hospitalizations and 53 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 90,608 tests performed, 83,109 came back negative.

For the full list of case numbers in South Dakota counties, see below.

