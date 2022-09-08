SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department were justified in a shooting that happened at a car wash near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue July 11, 2022, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Attorney General said Thursday.

According to a news release from South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo, the report found that two officers pulled a car over near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue for a revoked license.

When the car pulled into a car wash parking lot, investigators say a man in the backseat pointed a shotgun at one of the officers. Police responded with gunfire but did not hit anyone.

Authorities eventually used a taser before arresting Mario Rodriguez who was a parole absconder. Inside the car, authorities found a sawed-off shotgun, meth, a scale and more than $1,600 in counterfeit money.

You can find the full report from the AG’s office here.