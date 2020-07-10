July 10: South Dakota confirms 65 more cases of COVID-19, 6 new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 65 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,401 on Friday.

Health officials reported six new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 107.

There are 886 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 6,408 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 726 hospitalizations and 65 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 88,542 tests performed, 81,141 came back negative.

See the full list of Siouxland counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.

Lincoln: 384 confirmed, 340 recovered, 4,874 negative tests, 1 death

Union: 148 confirmed, 123 recovered, 1,526 negative tests, 1 death

Clay: 93 confirmed, 79 recovered, 1,045 negative tests

Yankton: 84 confirmed, 72 recovered, 2,521 negative tests, 1 death

Turner: 28 confirmed, 24 recovered, 737 negative tests

Hutchinson: 15 confirmed, 13 recovered, 743 negative tests

Bon Homme: 13 confirmed, 12 recovered, 620 negative tests

For more information on COVID-19 in South Dakota, visit the DOH’s coronavirus website.

Latest Stories