July 1: South Dakota confirms 62 more cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 62 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,826 on Wednesday.

Health officials reported two new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 93.

There are 800 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 5,933 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 674 hospitalizations and 65 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 80,943 tests performed, 74,117 came back negative.

See the full list of Siouxland counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.

Lincoln: 347 confirmed, 314 recovered, 4,383 negative tests, 1 death

Union: 124 confirmed, 110 recovered, 1,353 negative tests, 1 death

Clay: 83 confirmed, 73 recovered, 946 negative tests

Yankton: 77 confirmed, 65 recovered, 2,365 negative tests

Turner: 25 confirmed, 23 recovered, 677 negative tests

Hutchinson: 12 confirmed, 10 recovered, 686 negative tests

Bon Homme: 11 confirmed, 11 recovered, 585 negative tests

