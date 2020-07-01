July 1: South Dakota confirms 62 more cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 62 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,826 on Wednesday.
Health officials reported two new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 93.
There are 800 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.
The state’s health department said 5,933 people have recovered from the virus.
DOH reported a total of 674 hospitalizations and 65 of them are currently hospitalized.
Out of the 80,943 tests performed, 74,117 came back negative.
See the full list of Siouxland counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.
- Lincoln: 347 confirmed, 314 recovered, 4,383 negative tests, 1 death
- Union: 124 confirmed, 110 recovered, 1,353 negative tests, 1 death
- Clay: 83 confirmed, 73 recovered, 946 negative tests
- Yankton: 77 confirmed, 65 recovered, 2,365 negative tests
- Turner: 25 confirmed, 23 recovered, 677 negative tests
- Hutchinson: 12 confirmed, 10 recovered, 686 negative tests
- Bon Homme: 11 confirmed, 11 recovered, 585 negative tests
