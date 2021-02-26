Judge stops Noem from releasing records in AG’s fatal crash

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo Jason Ravnsborg speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is calling for the resignation of the state’s attorney general who is facing misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car. Attorney General Ravnsborg has indicated he will not step down while he waits for the case against him to proceed. (AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota judge has blocked Gov. Kristi Noem from releasing documents and video in the investigation of the state’s attorney general for striking and killing a man with his car.

Defense attorneys for Jason Ravnsborg, the state’s top law enforcement agent, argued that the release of video of his interviews with investigators and other documents violated his right to a fair trial.

A circuit court judge ordered Noem to halt plans to release more documents from the crash investigation, the Argus Leader reported.

Noem, a Republican, had tried to ratchet up pressure on the attorney general to resign earlier Thursday.