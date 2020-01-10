Judge rules South Dakota ballot petition circulators law is unconstitutional

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – A federal judge has ruled a new state law that requires people who circulate ballot petitions to register and be included in a directory is unconstitutional.

The organization SD Voice filed a lawsuit to stop the law from taking effect in July.

The law required petition circulators to apply with the secretary of state for an identification number, provide personal information and be included in a directory.

Attorneys for the state say the law is aimed at preventing fraud.

Judge Charles Kornmann ruled Thursday that the measure is a violation of First Amendment free speech rights.

